Dothan Area Botanical Gardens to celebrate “Go Public Gardens” Day

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is holding its annual plant sale(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By D.A.B.G.
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Don’t miss “GO PUBLIC GARDENS” DAY on Saturday, May 7 at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens in Dothan. “GO PUBLIC GARDENS” DAY is a national celebration which encourages the general public to visit, explore, learn, support, and to volunteer at public gardens. AND YOU ARE INVITED!!!

Visitors to the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will enjoy FREE ADMISSION that day along with the opportunity to visit and learn from a variety of experts throughout the garden grounds. Expected to be on hand will be members of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Assoc, Wiregrass Rose Society, Wiregrass Daylily Society, as well as staff from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and many others. Hands-on children’s activities and a “Children’s Storybook Stage” by Downtown Books will be available.

Activities get underway at 10am and last until 4pm. “GO PUBLIC GARDENS DAY” is hosted by the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Assoc. So, be sure to visit on May 7th! The Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit us online at www.dabg.com

