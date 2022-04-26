Advertisement

City of Ashford’s family park in beginning stages

Ashford park coming soon
Ashford park coming soon(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Ashford is in the early stages of building a family park.

It will be located on the old First Baptist Church property right near downtown.

Through many partnerships, the city has received over $100,000 to build the park from the ground up.

The city’s redevelopment authority believes once finished, it’ll be a one-of-a-kind park in the Wiregrass.

“We’re pleased with our small effort to help this community grow and prosper and we’re just pleased with all the support from this community and our elected officials,” expresses Brad Kimbro, Chairman of Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority. “We think there are good things happening in Ashford Alabama.”

The next step is to put up six-foot wooden fencing around the property lines.

Construction of restrooms and a pavilion are next, followed by playground equipment coming in late summer.

By late October or early November, the park should be completed.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Paul Lee Ward booking photo
Police: Man threatened to kill Dothan store employees
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Victim identified in Dothan fire
Andrea Maness
Carroll High School principal resigns
Dothan fire kills one
Coroner: Autopsy will determine cause of woman’s death killed in Dothan fire
Former Early County, GA coroner pleads guilty to charges

Latest News

Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
Student injured in stabbing at Montgomery high school
JAQUANTAVIOUS FOSTER
Shooting in Blakely leads to one arrest
Ashford parking lot
New parking lot coming to downtown Ashford
WHITE Fredricus
Mug Shots Seminole County