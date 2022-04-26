City of Ashford’s family park in beginning stages

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Ashford is in the early stages of building a family park.

It will be located on the old First Baptist Church property right near downtown.

Through many partnerships, the city has received over $100,000 to build the park from the ground up.

The city’s redevelopment authority believes once finished, it’ll be a one-of-a-kind park in the Wiregrass.

“We’re pleased with our small effort to help this community grow and prosper and we’re just pleased with all the support from this community and our elected officials,” expresses Brad Kimbro, Chairman of Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority. “We think there are good things happening in Ashford Alabama.”

The next step is to put up six-foot wooden fencing around the property lines.

Construction of restrooms and a pavilion are next, followed by playground equipment coming in late summer.

By late October or early November, the park should be completed.

