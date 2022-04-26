Advertisement

Chicken waste truck loses load in Tuscaloosa

A chicken waste truck lost its load Tuesday morning on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.
A chicken waste truck lost its load Tuesday morning on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.(Tuscaloosa PD Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A chicken waste truck lost its load on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard Southbound, just before University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

UPDATE: All southbound lanes on the Hugh Thomas Bridge are open per ALDOT crews.

Crews worked to clean up the spill.


Drivers were asked to use caution in the area.

Peco Foods, which was not involved in the accident, emailed this statement to WBRC: “As active members of the communities in which we live, work and conduct business, we respect all aspects of sustainability and environmental stewardship. We’ve assessed the offal spill in downtown Tuscaloosa and determined the spill is not connected to Peco Foods facilities in any way. We are thankful everyone is safe and clean up is underway.”

Hold your nose and drive carefully if you’re coming through downtown Tuscaloosa this morning! Raw chicken parts were...

Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Lee Ward booking photo
Police: Man threatened to kill Dothan store employees
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Victim identified in Dothan fire
Dothan fire kills one
Coroner: Autopsy will determine cause of woman’s death killed in Dothan fire
Police: Arby’s worker throws hot grease on customer
Andrea Maness
Carroll High School principal resigns

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey has announced thousands of young children in Alabama will now have a chance...
Gov. Ivey announces new First Class Pre-K Classrooms
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Former Early County, GA coroner pleads guilty to charges
Shawaun Dortch
Robber arrested on multiple charges
Andrea Maness
Carroll High School principal resigns