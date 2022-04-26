Chicken waste truck loses load in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A chicken waste truck lost its load on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard Southbound, just before University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

UPDATE: All southbound lanes on the Hugh Thomas Bridge are open per ALDOT crews.

Crews worked to clean up the spill.

Drivers were asked to use caution in the area.

Peco Foods, which was not involved in the accident, emailed this statement to WBRC: “As active members of the communities in which we live, work and conduct business, we respect all aspects of sustainability and environmental stewardship. We’ve assessed the offal spill in downtown Tuscaloosa and determined the spill is not connected to Peco Foods facilities in any way. We are thankful everyone is safe and clean up is underway.”

Hold your nose and drive carefully if you’re coming through downtown Tuscaloosa this morning! Raw chicken parts were... Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.