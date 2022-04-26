Advertisement

Carroll High School principal resigns

Andrea Maness
Andrea Maness(Andrea Maness)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Carroll High School principal Andrea Maness has resigned. Her final day will be May 31.

Maness has been with the school system for the last 12 years. “I have been fortunate to serve the community of Ozark in many different roles as a member of the Carroll High School staff,” said Maness in her letter to the community.

