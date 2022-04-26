Advertisement

Coroner: Autopsy will determine cause of woman’s death killed in Dothan fire

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 79-year-old Kate Baxter.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An autopsy will provide the cause of death of a woman killed during a Dothan house fire.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 79-year-old Kate Baxter, who he said either died from the fire or a fall she took while flames engulfed her.

Baxter’s Headland Avenue apartment caught fire early Monday.

“We will transport Ms. Baxter’s body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for examination,” he told News 4.

That lab was closed Monday, due to a state holiday.

Byrd hopes testing will be completed in the next day or two.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Victim identified in Dothan fire

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

