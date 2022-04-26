Coroner: Autopsy will determine cause of woman’s death killed in Dothan fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An autopsy will provide the cause of death of a woman killed during a Dothan house fire.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 79-year-old Kate Baxter, who he said either died from the fire or a fall she took while flames engulfed her.

Baxter’s Headland Avenue apartment caught fire early Monday.

“We will transport Ms. Baxter’s body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for examination,” he told News 4.

That lab was closed Monday, due to a state holiday.

Byrd hopes testing will be completed in the next day or two.

ORIGINAL STORY:

