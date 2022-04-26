ACOM donates supplies to local non-profits

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine spent part their Tuesday giving back to the community.

As part of their recent “Com-Unity” day, the college collected summer supplies for three non-profits who help underserved youth.

Girls Inc., Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center, and TIME Youth Dothan all received deliveries.

With summer right around the corner, these supplies are greatly needed.

“With our summer programs we have more kids that come along, so, that means more supplies are needed,” explains Nate Patterson, Executive Director of TIME Youth Dothan. “So, for this organization to come out and help us out by donating these items, we’re thankful and we definitely will be able to use them throughout the school year and the summer.”

Each non-profit received supplies based on their specific needs.

For TIME youth, paper towels, trash bags and cleaning products were a few items on the list.

