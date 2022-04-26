27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole county

SIMINOLE, GA. (WTVY) -On Sunday, April 24, 2022, at approximately 8:15pm, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip of a dog fighting ring on Jessie Mitchell Road.

Three officers arrived on scene approximately 15 minutes later. One officer observed a male subject take off running into the woods and heard another yell “Police”. They then noticed several other subjects running from the scene.

While checking the area, one pit bull covered in blood followed the officers around the yard. Officers located several other dogs chained behind the residence. They also observed numerous dogs inside vehicles parked in front of the residence. These dogs had injuries to their faces, bodies and legs. At that time, they requested the on-call investigator, additional off-duty officers to respond to the scene. Units also requested assistance other agencies.

Twenty-seven Pit Bulls were recovered. One was transported to Colquitt Animal Hospital and four were transported to Port City Vet for treatment. All dogs have now been released to an animal rescue group.

Seven guns were recovered. Twenty-two vehicles were towed from the scene. Officers searched the area throughout the night looking for the suspects that fled the scene.

The following arrests were made during the night:

Brandon A Baker, age 39, from Panama City FL was charged with felony dog fighting.

Christopher Brown, age 28, from Donalsonville GA was charged with felony dog fighting.

Herman Buggs Jr, age 54, from Donalsonville GA was charged with felony dog fighting.

Temichael S Elijah, age 45, from Donalsonville GA was charged with felony dog fighting, disorderly house, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Robert P Fioramonti, age 35, from Donalsonville GA was charged with felony dog fighting, disorderly house, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Terelle D Ganzy, age 33, from Panama City FL was charged with felony dog fighting.

Cornelious A Johnson, age 38, from Panama City FL was charged with felony dog fighting.

Ramar D Lee, age 45, from Donalsonville, GA was charged with felony dog fighting.

Kayla E Stelle, age 22, from Panama City FL was charged with felony dog fighting.

Robert L West, age 38, from Panama City FL was charged with felony dog fighting.

Fredricus White, age 34, from Panama City FL was charged with felony dog fighting.

Gary Hopkins, age 65, from Donalsonville, GA turned himself in later and was charged with felony dog fighting.

Bond has been denied by the magistrate judge. Sheriff Elliott commends his entire staff on their hard work on this incident.

He would also like to thank Donalsonville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Colquitt Police Department and Seminole County Codes Enforcement for their help.

This case is still under investigation, and additional arrests are anticipated. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact our office at 229-524-5115.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

