Wiregrass resident runs the Boston Marathon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One Wiregrass resident completing a lifelong dream this past week.

Lindi Wallace got the chance to run in the Boston Marathon this past Monday. Wallace qualified for the field of over 30,000 by running a marathon in under three hours and forty minutes.

Wallace and her family are from England, but currently live at Fort Rucker. She says she is trying to run as many races in the us during her three years here and Boston was the race that topped the list.

“I was quite emotional to be honest. It was quite overwhelming,” said Wallace.”There’s so many people. The field this year was 30,000 people. It was the first year since Covid that they had a full size field again. I got quite emotional and at certain points along the route as well. There were just little things where you think, am I really here.”

Wallace ran the Boston Marathon in a fast enough time to qualify for the race next year. Next on her list is the London Marathon in October.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

