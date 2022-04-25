Support the “Homeless Connect Event” by donating

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass 211 is asking the community to step up and help Dothan’s homeless population.

Now until May 14th, they’re collecting donations to fill an entire Covan trailer with supplies to distribute through the “Homeless Connect Event.”

Food, toiletries, and baby supplies are all greatly needed.

Organizers say inventory is low, and the only way things can get better is if community members care.

“I know there’s been maybe some negative publicity out with the homelessness in relation to being in vacant buildings and then some of the fires that have ensued, but that’s just a small number,” expresses Kody Kirchhoff, Executive Director for The Harbor. “There are people that truly want to get out of this, but it truly takes hands-ups and not just hand-outs, and we need the community for that.”

You can drop off items at Wiregrass 2-1-1 (545 W Main St., Suite 313, Dothan) Monday-Friday from 8 to 4:30.

Monetary donations can be made out to: SEACH, 545 West Main St., Suite 100, Dothan AL 36301.

Volunteers are needed from 7 to 10 a.m. on May 14th to help sort and pack food and supplies, as well as deliver them to the homeless areas, camps, and people.

Those wishing to volunteer should report to the back parking lot of Wiregrass 2-1-1.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

