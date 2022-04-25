Spotty Rainfall Through Tuesday

SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid weather continues into Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will pass midday into the afternoon. The front promises to bring us some isolated showers and a few thunderstorms, but the coverage of the rain will be spotty. Cooler air returns for mid-week, especially at night, with lows back into he 50s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thundershowers. High near 85°. Winds W-NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 54°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 82° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 84° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance y. Low: 60° High: 86° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 88° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/W at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

