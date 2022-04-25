Primary Election Sample Ballots

Alabama’s primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 24.

Below are sample ballots for counties in the News4 viewing area. Click on each link to see who will be on your ballot on election day.

COFFEE COUNTY

COVINGTON COUNTY

CRENSHAW COUNTY

DALE COUNTY

GENEVA COUNTY

HENRY COUNTY

HOUSTON COUNTY

PIKE COUNTY

The deadline to register for the primary election is May 9. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is May 17. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot in person is two days later, on May 19.

Absentee ballots must be hand-delivered by May 23. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by 12:00 p.m. on May 24.

Click here to view the Alabama Secretary of State’s 2022 Voter Guide.

