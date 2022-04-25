Police: Man threatened to shoot Dothan store employees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Hartford man faces charges that he threatened to kill employees at a Dothan retail business where his estranged wife worked.

Paul Lee Ward, 49, faces two counts of Making Terror Threats, arrested by Dothan police last week.

“He threatened to shoot the business up and kill the employees,” said Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall. “Workers told us he called 17 times in a single day.”

Employees became so frightened that they closed the store for several hours, per Hall.

While he did not identify the business, court records indicate those threats targeted Aarons, a home furnishings rental business along Montgomery Highway.

The alleged incidents occurred in November, about the time Ward’s wife sought a protection order against him. The couple have since divorced; court records reveal.

Following the Aaron’s incident, Geneva County authorities arrested Ward on Criminal Mischief charges and a judge last week sentenced him to serve 24 months’ probation.

He has history of other arrests including protection order violations, fraud, and assault charges.

Ward posted bond on the Dothan Terror Threat charges.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

