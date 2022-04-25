Advertisement

Police: Man threatened to shoot Dothan store employees

Paul Lee Ward booking photo
Paul Lee Ward booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Hartford man faces charges that he threatened to kill employees at a Dothan retail business where his estranged wife worked.

Paul Lee Ward, 49, faces two counts of Making Terror Threats, arrested by Dothan police last week.

“He threatened to shoot the business up and kill the employees,” said Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall. “Workers told us he called 17 times in a single day.”

Employees became so frightened that they closed the store for several hours, per Hall.

While he did not identify the business, court records indicate those threats targeted Aarons, a home furnishings rental business along Montgomery Highway.

The alleged incidents occurred in November, about the time Ward’s wife sought a protection order against him. The couple have since divorced; court records reveal.

Following the Aaron’s incident, Geneva County authorities arrested Ward on Criminal Mischief charges and a judge last week sentenced him to serve 24 months’ probation.

He has history of other arrests including protection order violations, fraud, and assault charges.

Ward posted bond on the Dothan Terror Threat charges.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Police: Arby’s worker throws hot grease on customer
UPDATE: One dead, another wounded in Eufaula shooting; suspect sought
The Real Deals: Geneva TikTok family raises awareness
“The Real Deals”: Geneva family uses TikTok to raise awareness
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Dothan fire kills one

Latest News

Dothan fire kills one
Dothan fire kills one
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Dothan fire kills one
Wiregrass resident runs the Boston Marathon
Wiregrass resident runs the Boston Marathon
Wiregrass resident runs the Boston Marathon
Wiregrass resident runs the Boston Marathon