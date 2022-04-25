Police asking for help finding missing Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, 61 year old Wesley Paul Hodge walked away from his home on Parish Street in Dothan, AL. He has not been seen or heard from since then. When he left, he was wearing no shoes, no shirt and black shorts. He is described as 5′9″, 160 lbs., gray hair and blue eyes.

He does have medical issues and he does not have any medication with him. If you see him or have any information as to where he may be, you are asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

