How to save fuel when traveling on the road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most drivers want gas prices to continue falling before the summer travel season officially begins. While we can hope for the best, sometimes we should expect the worst.

Just in case, WBRC is finding out other ways your can save or preserve the gas in your tank for those travels.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says a big fuel saver is to make sure your tires are properly inflated. You should check them before heading on your trips.

Keep windows closed while driving! AAA says open windows cause aerodynamic drag.

After filling up at a gas station (that, hopefully, you’ve price checked), make sure the gas cap clicks three times. If the cap is improperly sealed, fuel could vaporize.

Ingram says the optimum speed for gas mileage is about 50 miles an hour so what will save you the most money is slowing down on the interstate.

“The biggest gas saver of all is to be a more conservative driver,” said Ingram. “Slow down a little bit. Maintain a constant speed. Stay away from the hard starts and hard stops and weaving in and out of traffic and accelerating and decelerating. That uses a lot more gas than people realize.”

The keep that constant speed, it is recommended to turn on cruise control when possible.

AAA says the small, precise adjustment made by the cruise system will keep your speed constant and save fuel. Other tips to help save gas when traveling on the road, click here.

