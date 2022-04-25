Advertisement

Guns were leading cause of death for children and teens in 2020

Generic gun photo
Generic gun photo(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to new data, guns were the leading cause of death in children and teens in 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents that year.

That’s a nearly 30 percent increase from the year before.

The analysis was published in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Health experts said this is further evidence that gun violence increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the analysis doesn’t indicate what caused the increase.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Arby’s worker throws hot grease on customer
UPDATE: One dead, another wounded in Eufaula shooting; suspect sought
The Real Deals: Geneva TikTok family raises awareness
“The Real Deals”: Geneva family uses TikTok to raise awareness
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will help Ukraine win the fight...
US promises more Ukraine aid, Biden announces veteran envoy
Dothan fire kills one
Dothan fire kills one
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Dothan fire kills one
FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas...
Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials