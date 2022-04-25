Governor Ivey releases new TV ad

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The reelection campaign for Governor Kay Ivey released their most recent TV ad of the 2022 Republican primary election campaign cycle.

In the ad, Kay Ivey touts Alabama’s strong economy, which includes the creation of over 50,000 new jobs, the best business climate in all 50 states and the lowest unemployment rate in state history.

“I’m Kay Ivey, and I love Alabama. The past four years we have created thousands of new jobs, built the best business climate in all 50 states, and delivered the lowest unemployment in 202 years of trying. We’ve got a lot more to do here in Alabama, but there’s no step too high for a high stepper,” Ivey continued. “Alabama is working again, and the best is yet to come.”

The Ivey Administration has delivered the lowest unemployment in Alabama history, 50,000 new jobs and the best business climate in all fifty states. She has created over $25 billion in new business investment, record funding for Alabama schools with record pay for Alabama teachers, and historic investments into road and bridge projects.

Ivey Campaign Manager William Califf said the following after the ad’s release:

“With the best business environment in the entire nation, Alabama’s economy is thriving. Governor Ivey’s economic success speaks for itself – look at the thousands of new jobs and new investments into our economy and infrastructure,” Califf said. “Governor Ivey has stood up for and defended our conservative values.”

“This is why Kay Ivey has such an overwhelming lead in the polls – actions speak louder than words – and while others talk, our Governor has consistently delivered for the people of our state.”

