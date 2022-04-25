Geneva teen leads police on a chase in Dothan Saturday in stolen vehicle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva teen is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Dothan Police on a high speed chase on a busy Dothan roadway.

It happened Saturday afternoon on Main Street. Police were alerted to a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Brannon Stand Road and 84 West. An officer spotted the vehicle near Main and Ross Clark Circle and a chase began.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle just before Highway 52 East and Main.

The driver, reportedly a 13-year-old, was taken into custody along with a passenger.

The vehicle being pursued was reported stolen in Geneva county.

Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock tells News 4 the teen is charged with first degree theft of property for stealing the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

