Dothan pediatrician speaks on Adenovirus in children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As of Sunday, the world health organization is reporting at least one death in connection to a liver disease outbreak affecting children in the U.S. and Europe.

Experts say the 169 global cases may be linked to the Adenovirus.

“It’s a little different than most upper-respiratory infections and it doesn’t really have a seasonal period,” says Dr. Mark Strassburg, Pediatrician and Clinical Director at Dothan Pediatric Clinic. “Most of our upper-respiratory infections tend to occur during cold and flu season, but this one can occur year-round. It also can have some gut manifestations too, so you know, vomiting, diarrhea that kind of thing too.”

In Alabama, nine children have experienced symptoms so severe they contracted hepatitis, two of which required liver transplants.

“There are 300,000 kids in Alabama, so right now you’d be looking at a statistic of nine kids out of 300,000,” so to me that’s a pretty low risk, expresses Strassburg. “We probably see lots of cases for Adenovirus and don’t know it because we don’t test everybody for it. It’s just one of those things where you typically have to do panel and you can get it that way.”

Symptoms for hepatitis parents can look for include:

“Belly pain and vomiting, diarrhea, later you can get kind of dark urine because you’re not processing what you normally would in the liver because it’s inflamed and irritated, and also, they turn jaundice,” says Strassburg. “So, most parents if they see they’re child turning yellow are gonna come see us.”

Things to do to try and prevent catching the virus are pretty straight-forward.

“Just do anything you do during cold and flu season,” explains Strassburg. “Wash hands good, try to stay away from sick people as much as possible, I’m sure we’ve had plenty of practice with that in the last couple years, but that’s the main thing.”

From what he’s seen first-hand, Dr. Strassburg says the outbreak doesn’t seem terribly mysterious.

“It can be a serious player, says Strassburg. “I’ve seen some really sick kids with Adenovirus that didn’t necessarily have to be hepatitis, we see phenomena with it, we see sepsis with it and those kids are really sick I’ve taken care of a few of them.”

While there are dozens of Adenoviruses, U.S. authorities said earlier this month they were investigating a link to one particular version, Adenovirus 41, that’s normally associated with gut inflammation.

There’s no confirmed connection between the cases in Europe and Alabama, but doctors are still investigating.

U.K. public health officials have ruled out any links to Covid-19 vaccines, saying none of the affected children were vaccinated.

