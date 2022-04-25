Dothan mayor promises business help as more Circle roadwork approved

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba will meet with businesses affected by the next phase of Ross Clark Circle roadwork.

He confirmed on Monday that Phase Three of an ongoing highway project has received final approval from the Alabama Department of Transportation.

“What we are doing is making sure the owners and franchisees who are running those businesses along that route have all the information they need before the first shovel goes into the ground,” Saliba told News 4.

Phase Three will six-lane the state-maintained highway from Meadowbrook Drive to North Cherokee Avenue, including the busy Montgomery Highway intersection.

That stretch has seen few upgrades since the Circle was constructed in the 1950′s.

However, with progress comes problems.

As with previous work along the Circle, it be more difficult in the short term to get in and out of businesses, some among Dothan’s most popular.

Despite the city having little to do with construction, Mayor Saliba believes aid can retendered to those impacted.

“We can provide additional signage, we can be alert and aware if (the construction) is impeding somebody’s business,” he promised.

While traffic passing through town is important and welcomes, Mayor Saliba believes those who routinely shop in Dothan will continue to do so during despite construction.

“In the end, a large majority of those businesses are funded people who live in and around this area, and they are going to go there one way or the other,” he said.

When Phase Three is completed Ross Clark Circle will be six-laned from around Bauman Drive to Cherokee Avenue, including widening West Main Street on each side of its Circle intersection.

There will also be new access roads to help with traffic flow.

The overall project cost is estimated at $60 million.

The Alabama Department of Transportation could not be reached for comment Monday, due to a state holiday.

