Dothan fire kills one

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An early Monday morning fire has claimed the life of a Dothan woman. That fire occurred at Grace Terrace Apartments along Headland Avenue, per a Dothan Fire Department statement.

A police officer arrived at the scene about two minutes after a 911 caller reported the fire about 3:15. By then, the apartment was engulfed in flames, per the release.

“This is a tragedy for this family, the neighborhood and our city,” Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said.

The name of the victim is withheld from public release, pending notification of relatives.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.