Advertisement

Dothan fire kills one

“This is a tragedy for this family, the neighborhood and our city,” Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An early Monday morning fire has claimed the life of a Dothan woman. That fire occurred at Grace Terrace Apartments along Headland Avenue, per a Dothan Fire Department statement.

A police officer arrived at the scene about two minutes after a 911 caller reported the fire about 3:15. By then, the apartment was engulfed in flames, per the release.

“This is a tragedy for this family, the neighborhood and our city,” Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said.

The name of the victim is withheld from public release, pending notification of relatives.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Police: Arby’s worker throws hot grease on customer
UPDATE: One dead, another wounded in Eufaula shooting; suspect sought
The Real Deals: Geneva TikTok family raises awareness
“The Real Deals”: Geneva family uses TikTok to raise awareness
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak

Latest News

Wiregrass resident runs the Boston Marathon
Wiregrass resident runs the Boston Marathon
Wiregrass resident runs the Boston Marathon
Wiregrass resident runs the Boston Marathon
UPDATE: One dead, another wounded in Eufaula shooting; suspect sought
Police: Arby’s worker throws hot grease on customer