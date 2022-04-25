Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs man arrested after shots fired call

Joshua Branum is charged with felon in possession and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Joshua Branum is charged with felon in possession and reckless discharge of a firearm.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man is facing charges after he allegedly shot at someone after a fight.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies say just before midnight Sunday, they responded to a shots fired call on Bellini Road.

Deputies say they spoke with the victim. The victim says he was in a fight with someone who lived nearby and had gone back to his home. The victim says after he got back to his home, Joshua Branum, 32, started shouting at him and fired at least two shots. Deputies say they found one .45 caliber shell casing in the area.

Deputies say they found the gun inside Branum’s cousin’s home after he admitted to hiding it under a cabinet.

Branum is charged with felon in possession and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Arby’s worker throws hot grease on customer
Paul Lee Ward booking photo
Police: Man threatened to kill Dothan store employees
UPDATE: One dead, another wounded in Eufaula shooting; suspect sought
The Real Deals: Geneva TikTok family raises awareness
“The Real Deals”: Geneva family uses TikTok to raise awareness
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Dothan fire kills one

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces the extension of a...
Governor Ivey releases new TV ad
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Geneva teen leads police on a chase in Dothan Saturday in stolen vehicle
Wesley Paul Hodge
UPDATE FOUND: Police asking for help finding missing Dothan man