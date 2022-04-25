DeFuniak Springs man arrested after shots fired call

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man is facing charges after he allegedly shot at someone after a fight.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies say just before midnight Sunday, they responded to a shots fired call on Bellini Road.

Deputies say they spoke with the victim. The victim says he was in a fight with someone who lived nearby and had gone back to his home. The victim says after he got back to his home, Joshua Branum, 32, started shouting at him and fired at least two shots. Deputies say they found one .45 caliber shell casing in the area.

Deputies say they found the gun inside Branum’s cousin’s home after he admitted to hiding it under a cabinet.

Branum is charged with felon in possession and reckless discharge of a firearm.

