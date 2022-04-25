Daleville High senior with down syndrome; lethal on the basketball court

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Daleville High School is known for its basketball program, but one of the school’s best shooters has never suited up with the Warhawks.

Michael Scott has been a Daleville Warhawk all his life.

“Michael’s the kid that everybody knows seniors to fifth grade, and he’ll walk around the school, and everybody knows who Michael is,” said Daleville City Schools Support Staff member Chris Naquin.

A student who excels in school and extracurricular activities like band, Michael also has down syndrome.

“Until we had ABA services, we found out that Michael wasn’t nonverbal, he had selective mutism, which means he chooses who he speaks to,” said Michael’s mother, Michele Scott. “Basketball helped Michael come out of his shell.”

Being on the court has helped Michael to communicate with others.

“People see that Michael has a love for basketball and it’s a way that they connect with him,” Michele added.

Michael has hooped with his family for several years, but only recently has the school staff found out just how lethal he is from behind the arc.

“He is very good at them, and I’ve seen him make ten in a row from three pointers before so he can definitely shoot when he gets on a roll, and he’ll keep on shooting them and it’s just fun to watch and be a part of,” Naquin said. “He just loves to be around people who play basketball and just have fun.”

Michael’s mother says, seeing how Michael’s classmates interact with him is a breath of fresh air.

“As a parent of a child with special needs, you kind of feel isolated, but his peers at school, don’t treat them like he’s different so I’m not worried,” Michele finished.

For Michael ball really is life.

He will be graduating with the rest of his class on May 20th at Warhawk Stadium.

