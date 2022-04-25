Another warm start to the week

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures are in the 60s around most of the area to start off the Monday morning, mostly sunny skies this afternoon and temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 80s a few light showers possible near the coast this afternoon as well. Tomorrow a weak cold front will move through and bring with it a slight chance of a shower or two but most will stay dry. Warm and dry for the rest of the week, by the weekend we will see slight afternoon chances of a shower or two and temperatures will climb back into the middle to upper 80s.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds S 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds: Light W 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 82° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Party cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 62° High: 86° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 62° High: 88° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

