Troy Trojan receives scholarship after T-Day

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Trojan sophomore safety Keyshawn Swanson earns a scholarship at T-Day for all of his hard work since coming to the team last season.

Coach Jon Sumrall calling his parents earlier this week to tell them he wants them to present it to him at T-Day on Saturday.

