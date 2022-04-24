Advertisement

Troy Trojan receives scholarship after T-Day

By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Trojan sophomore safety Keyshawn Swanson earns a scholarship at T-Day for all of his hard work since coming to the team last season.

Coach Jon Sumrall calling his parents earlier this week to tell them he wants them to present it to him at T-Day on Saturday.

