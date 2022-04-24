Advertisement

Summer is that you?

Meteorologist Emily Acton:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A summer like week in store for the Wiregrass. High temperatures will be in the 80s all week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s. A small chance of showers Tuesday evening ahead of a cold front which will bring our high temperatures down into the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday.  Overall, a very hot and dry week ahead.

TONIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 61°.  Winds S 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 87°.  Winds S 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 64°.  Winds S 5

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 82°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 84°

FRI: More clouds than sun. Low: 60° High: 83°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 88°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 88°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

