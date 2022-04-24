Advertisement

Police: Arby’s worker throws hot grease on customer

By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police charged an Alabama restaurant employee Saturday, after the worker allegedly threw hot grease onto a customer.

Hueytown authorities responded to an altercation between the Arby’s employee and a drive-through customer, reported Fox 6 in Birmingham.

The victim who received burns was taken transported for treatment.

The suspect, not identified in the Fox 6 report, was taken into custody.

Hueytown is in Jefferson County, 13 miles west of Birmingham.

