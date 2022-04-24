Advertisement

One dead, another wounded in Eufaula shooting

By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) -One man is dead and another seriously wounded following shootings that are apparently related in Eufaula on Saturday.

The victim, 22-year-old Devonte Barnett, received multiple gunshot wounds, Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said in a release.

The second victim was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital, but his condition has not been made public.

Watkins said the shootings occurred about 3:30 p.m. near South Randolph Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information to contribute should call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100, Watkins said.

