Advertisement

Hot week ahead

Meteorologist Emily Acton:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A summer like week in store for the Wiregrass. High temperatures will be in the 80s all week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s. A small chance of showers Tuesday evening but overall a very hot and dry week ahead.

TONIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 59°.  Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 85°.  Winds SE 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 62°.  Winds SE 5-10

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87°

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 82°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 84°

FRI: More clouds than sun. Low: 57° High: 86°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 88°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

DCS bus crash
Dothan school bus involved in crash near Hwy. 231
Geneva County woman nabbed on fraud in the Panhandle
Investigators at the scene of the shooting at Andrews Place Apartments in Panama City.
UPDATE: Authorities arrest suspect in apartment shooting after victim dies
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Crews battle a April 19, 2022 fire at the vacant Town Terrace motel in downtown Dothan.
Mayor, pastor react to homeless population after fires

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 22, 2022
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 22, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-22-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-22-22
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 21, 2022
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 21, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-21-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-21-22