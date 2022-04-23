Hot week ahead

SYNOPSIS – A summer like week in store for the Wiregrass. High temperatures will be in the 80s all week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s. A small chance of showers Tuesday evening but overall a very hot and dry week ahead.

TONIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 59°. Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds SE 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 62°. Winds SE 5-10

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87°

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 82°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 84°

FRI: More clouds than sun. Low: 57° High: 86°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 88°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY - Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

