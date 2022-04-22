Advertisement

Warm & Dry Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm and dry weather is on the way for the weekend. Look for highs to reach the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies Saturday, with partly cloudy skies Sunday. The warmth continues into next week with a weak cold front on track for Tuesday, which may bring us a few showers.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 84°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60°.  Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 85° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 82° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 86° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

