Warm & Dry Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Warm and dry weather is on the way for the weekend. Look for highs to reach the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies Saturday, with partly cloudy skies Sunday. The warmth continues into next week with a weak cold front on track for Tuesday, which may bring us a few showers.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 84°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 85° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 82° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 86° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.