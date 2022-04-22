UPDATE: Authorities arrest suspect in apartment shooting after victim dies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- UPDATE 04/22/22 1:20 P.M.

According to officials, Andre Levy has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting at the Andrews Place Apartments.

Police also say the victim in the shooting died due to injuries shortly before they found Levy.

Local law enforcement agencies are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one victim with life-threatening injuries.

Panama City Police Department officials say they got the call about the shooting at the Andrews Place Apartments around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials believe the suspect in the shooting to be 31-year-old Andre Levy.

According to police, Levy and the victim knew each other. Levi came to the victim’s apartment building and they got into an argument. During the argument, officials believe Levi shot the victim then fled the scene.

Officials say the victim has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They believe Levi is driving a dark red or maroon Honda with a Jamaican flag hung in the back windshield.

Levy is considered armed and dangerous and law enforcement says not to approach him.

