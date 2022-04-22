SOFTBALL: Wallace and ESCC square off in ACCC play
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Former Wallace softball assistant faces her old team as head coach at ESCC.
ESCC taking game one 5-2.
Wallace taking game two 9-2.
