SOFTBALL: Wallace and ESCC square off in ACCC play

By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Former Wallace softball assistant faces her old team as head coach at ESCC.

ESCC taking game one 5-2.

Wallace taking game two 9-2.

