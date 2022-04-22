The nice weather will continue into the weekend

SYNOPSIS – Another mild morning around the area, this afternoon sunshine and the low 80s again. The nice weather will be around through the weekend as well with afternoon highs in the upper 80s by Sunday. As we move into next week the nice warm weather sticks around with a chance of a few showers on Tuesday ahead of a weak cold front. Then we are back to the warm and dry weather by Wednesday.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 82°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°. Winds: Light SE 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 84°. Winds SE 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 86° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 85° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 82° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 82° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 82° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.