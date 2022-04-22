Geneva County woman nabbed on fraud in the Panhandle

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - On March 22, 2022, a report was filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office regarding fraudulent activity.

The victim stated he advertised a ring for sale on Craigslist and an unknown individual corresponded with him to make arrangements to purchase the ring. The victim met the female at an agreed-upon location in the central part of Jackson County and had a friend take a picture of the vehicle she arrived in.

The suspect handed the victim what he believed to be $1,000 in US currency and drove away. He then realized the money was fake and appeared to be used for movie props.

The victim provided the pictures, fake money, and a copy of the advertisement for the ring he posted. JCSO investigators sent the pictures out to surrounding agencies and asked for their assistance in locating the vehicle.

The Texas tag on the vehicle was determined to be stolen, and the victim of the vehicle theft was a Bay County resident. On April 7, 2022, an investigator with the JCSO was communicating with the Houston County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office about the case and was advised the Enterprise Police Department recently had contact with the vehicle and it was learned they already had several cases involving the suspect, identified as Sheila Gail Jones of Geneva County, Alabama.

A warrant was obtained for Jones through the Enterprise Police Department. Jones came to the police department on April 13, 2022, to speak with detectives and admitted to purchasing several items with the fake money, including multiple transactions in Alabama and Florida. Jones had all the items of jewelry with her and turned them over to the detectives.

Jones admitted to the JCSO investigator she had made arrangements with the victim to meet and purchase the ring as well as with other individuals and was attempting to make contact to return the items she fraudulently purchased.

Sheila Gail Jones was charged with Grand Theft, Uttering a Forged Instrument, and Organized Scheme to defraud.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

