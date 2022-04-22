Dothan school bus involved in crash near Hwy. 231

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police responded to a crash involving a Dothan City Schools bus Friday.

The crash happened on East Saunders Rd. near Highway 231 South.

When News4 arrived on the scene, investigators said the call had been downgraded to a moderate response request. At this time, there’s no word on how the crash happened.

DPD told News4 that no one was injured in the wreck.

