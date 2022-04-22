Advertisement

Dothan school bus involved in crash near Hwy. 231

DCS bus crash
DCS bus crash(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police responded to a crash involving a Dothan City Schools bus Friday.

The crash happened on East Saunders Rd. near Highway 231 South.

When News4 arrived on the scene, investigators said the call had been downgraded to a moderate response request. At this time, there’s no word on how the crash happened.

DPD told News4 that no one was injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Man arrested in Geneva County for sexually abusing child
Geneva County woman nabbed on fraud in the Panhandle
Jason Dean Burdeshaw booking photo.
Dothan man charged with enticing children
Gov. Kay Ivey responded to comments made by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters about Gov. Ivey's campaign...
Gov. Ivey responds to Rep. Waters’ “racist ignorance” comment on campaign ad
Crews battle a April 19, 2022 fire at the vacant Town Terrace motel in downtown Dothan.
Mayor, pastor react to homeless population after fires

Latest News

Investigators at the scene of the shooting at Andrews Place Apartments in Panama City.
UPDATE: Authorities arrest suspect in apartment shooting after victim dies
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
News4 Live at Lunch - WMA Teens Night
News4 Live at Lunch - WMA Teens Night
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases