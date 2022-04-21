Advertisement

Warm, Dry Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Our dry pattern continues as we gradually warm. Highs will reach the lower 80s Friday, with middle 80s for the weekend. Look for rather sunny skies through the weekend, with just a slight chance of a shower or a few sprinkles arriving Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 57°.  Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 82°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 84° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 86° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 85° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 82° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jason Dean Burdeshaw booking photo.
Dothan man charged with enticing children
Joe Edward Thomas booking photo.
Police: Man charged with arson had twice been booted from hotel property
Dothan Commissioner Kevin Dorsey discusses safety concerns following a school threat in this...
Following threat more officers is a possibility
Fire downtown Dothan
One charged with setting closed hotel on fire
Fire downtown Dothan
Crews battle blaze in downtown Dothan; one person in custody

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-21-22
Another beautiful day
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-21-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-21-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 20, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Warmer Pattern Ahead