Warm, Dry Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Our dry pattern continues as we gradually warm. Highs will reach the lower 80s Friday, with middle 80s for the weekend. Look for rather sunny skies through the weekend, with just a slight chance of a shower or a few sprinkles arriving Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 57°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 82°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 84° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 86° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 85° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 82° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

