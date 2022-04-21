News4 Now: What’s Going On
Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of April 21, 2022
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Thursday, April 21st
- Wiregrass Angel House 13th Annual Charity Golf Tournament | Thursday, April 21st
- Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale | Thursday, April 21st
- DHCLS Teen Nature Club | Thursday, April 21st
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, April 22nd
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, April 22nd
- Moonlight at Solomon Park | Friday, April 22nd
- 2nd annual Chalk Walk Art Competition | Saturday, April 23rd
- Wiregrass Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Charity Run | Saturday, April 23rd
- Teen Night | Saturday, April 23rd
- Plus, a computer class for seniors, a farmers market, and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.