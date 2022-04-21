Man arrested in Geneva County for sexually abusing child

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is behind bars for sexual abuse of an underaged child, according to police.

Brian Keith Silas, Sr. (WTVY)

Samson Police and Geneva County Sheriff’s arrested Brian Silas, Sr. Wednesday.

Silas, Sr. is charged with first-degree rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

Investigators tell News4 this was an ongoing investigation presented to the Geneva County Grand Jury.

Samson Police, Coffee County DHR, and the Child Advocacy Center in Troy, AL assisted in the investigation.

Silas is being held in the Geneva County Jail with bonds totaling $300,000.

