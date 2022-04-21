Houston Academy tennis racks up state championship hardware

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The HA boys tennis team left its mark in Montgomery this week, racking up the hardware at the AHSAA Class 1A through 3A State Championships.

“I don’t think anyone at our school has ever been that dominant before, said senior Andrew Ayodeji. “The fact that you know it came from tennis, which isn’t that popular in Alabama, I think we’re really giving the sport more of a name especially in Dothan.”

Head coach Brian Hart added, “These guys are out to win it and you know we’ve had such success and I feel like success breeds more success. So, these guys are fired up and ready to compete every year.”

HA is no stranger to the big stage, as the Raiders collected their fourth-straight championship to go along with five individual titles and two doubles titles.

“It’s a great feeling,” said sophomore Brody Williams. “I mean when you win you feel like you’re on top of the world. It’s so cool, especially to do it with someone else and to share that experience with someone who is a great buddy of yours, it means a lot.”

“I’d never really started crying that much as I had before but just thinking about how I needed to win not only for myself and my partner, but for everyone,” added Ayodeji. “As a senior you know, you put that kind of pressure on yourself and when you finally do it, it’s really relieving.”

Hart crediting the squad’s success to the overwhelming amount of talent on the roster.

“We’ve got great players at the top of our lineup, but this is kind of the secret recipe here, is we’ve also got great players at the bottom of our lineup. Our depth I think is really what carried us.”

This championship caliber team has no plans of slowing down, especially next year when they move up in classifications.

“There’s a lot of pressure especially next year moving up to 4A-5A,” said Williams. “It’s going to be a lot different, and we’ll hope to repeat what we’ve been doing.”

While the Lady Raiders came up short this year, freshman Kenza Bilbeisi still represented bringing home a state title of her own.

“At the beginning my goal was to just make it to state, and then just winning it individually just exceeded my goals greatly,” said Bilbeisi.

