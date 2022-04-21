Advertisement

Houston Academy pitcher throws perfect game

Raiders sophomore Braya Hodges struck out 18 of 21 batters against Slocomb.
Houston Academy pitcher throws perfect game
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the high school softball post season quickly approaching, now is the time for teams to be playing their best ball, and that is exactly what Houston Academy’s Braya Hodges did last night.

The Raiders pitcher was red hot in the circle pitching a seven-inning perfect game against area foe Slocomb.

Hodges striking out 18 of the 21 batters to lead the Raiders to a 7-0 victory over the Redtops.

Now, her goal is to stay consistent and end the regular season strong.

“It’s a great achievement and I’m very proud of it, I’m just not going to let it be something that I constantly obsess over and brag about, talk about,” said Hodges. “It happened, that’s great, that’s awesome. It looks good but it’s on to Thursday’s game against Provi and into the weekend.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Fire downtown Dothan
Crews battle blaze in downtown Dothan; one person in custody
Richard Bradley Galligan
CANCELED: Enterprise Police searching for missing man
Jason Dean Burdeshaw booking photo.
Dothan man charged with enticing children
Justin Williamson
Geneva man attempted to flee police on 4-Wheeler
Fire downtown Dothan
One charged with setting closed hotel on fire

Latest News

Houston Academy pitcher throws perfect game
Houston Academy pitcher throws perfect game
Geneva County Baseball
Geneva County baseball hosting first round of playoffs in over a decade
City council honors 2022 Enterprise High basketball state champs
City council honors 2022 Enterprise High basketball state champs
City council honors 2022 Enterprise High basketball state champs
City council honors 2022 Enterprise High basketball state champs