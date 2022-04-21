Houston Academy pitcher throws perfect game

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the high school softball post season quickly approaching, now is the time for teams to be playing their best ball, and that is exactly what Houston Academy’s Braya Hodges did last night.

The Raiders pitcher was red hot in the circle pitching a seven-inning perfect game against area foe Slocomb.

Hodges striking out 18 of the 21 batters to lead the Raiders to a 7-0 victory over the Redtops.

Now, her goal is to stay consistent and end the regular season strong.

“It’s a great achievement and I’m very proud of it, I’m just not going to let it be something that I constantly obsess over and brag about, talk about,” said Hodges. “It happened, that’s great, that’s awesome. It looks good but it’s on to Thursday’s game against Provi and into the weekend.”

