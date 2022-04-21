Geneva County baseball hosting first round of playoffs in over a decade

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- High school baseball playoffs are just days away and the Geneva County squad is looking to make a post season run led by a former Bulldog state champion.

Nearly 25 years after capturing a state championship, Micah Turner has returned to Geneva County High School to help deliver another one.

“This place gave so much to me and to have the chance to give that back to the kids and parents and the school,” Turner said. “It’s just great to be back where it all started.”

To be able to stand in that third base, Turner says is an honor.

“I think about two of the greatest coaches that we’ve had here. Scott Baldwin being the first one came in the early 90s and in 92, play for a state championship lost turn around in 93 and won a state championship. I mean, he basically put Geneva County baseball on the map.”

Despite starting the season with 12 straight losses, the Bulldogs went 5-1 in area play to capture the Class 2A Area 2 title for the first time in more than a decade.

“To actually host this year is exciting,” Turner added. “Geneva County baseball is back where it all started, and this is the first step.”

Now Turner hopes his players can experience what he did 23 years ago and bringing a blue map back to Hartford.

“I want those guys to experience the things that that I got to experience,” Turner continued. “You’re not just bringing it back to the school, but you’re bringing it back to the town as well. Kind of reignite that fire and that excitement that we have at Geneva County.”

After making the playoffs last season and hosting the first round this season, the goals continue to grow.

“Our goal has got to be getting better every year. So, it’s not just ‘win more games.’ It’s ‘make that deeper run into the playoffs.’”

Geneva County will host Fayetteville in a twin bill starting at 4:30 Friday in round one of the Class 2A playoffs.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.