Another beautiful day

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warmer start this morning we are seeing the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area. This afternoon we will see the lower 80s for highs and partly cloudy skies. Sunshine for Friday to end the week and temperatures will be in the 80s once again. Staying very warm through the weekend and the start of next week, a shower or two possible Tuesday otherwise we are staying warm and dry.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 57°. Winds: E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 82°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 84° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 82° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 82° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 82° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

