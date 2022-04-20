Warmer this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Another cool morning across our area, most of us are in the middle to upper 40s so grab that jacket. This afternoon we will warm up into the upper 70s for highs with clouds moving in later in the afternoon. Temperatures won’t be as cold overnight tonight we will only drop into the lower to middle 50s. We will see temperatures climb over the next few days into the weekend where some of us could hit 90 degrees for the first time this year. Rain chances remain low as we start next week, maybe a shower or two by Monday night into Tuesday morning.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds SE 10-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds SE 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 82° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 84° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain late. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain early. Low: 65° High: 82° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 81° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

