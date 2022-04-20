Warmer Pattern Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A few passing clouds will be with us overnight and into Thursday, but mainly sunny skies will dominate from Friday through the weekend. High temperatures are on the rise, with lower 80s for Thursday and Friday, followed by middle 80s for the weekend. Rain chances remain out of the forecast into early next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 56°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 82° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 84° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 86° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 10%

TUE: An early shower, then partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 82° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 82° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.