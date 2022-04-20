String of Dothan fires continue as hotel burns for second time

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Arson is suspected in the second fire to engulf a closed downtown Dothan hotel in less than a month.

Police have questioned at least one suspect after the Town Terrace burned Tuesday night.

There have been five suspicious downtown fires since March 28, when the Town Terrace first burned.

Almost simultaneously, another Oates Street building caught fire.

Police charged Jeffrey Lanord Watford, 38, of Graceville, Florida with setting those fires. He has been jailed since his arrest.

Last week, a Main Street building burned, as did a home near Range Street on Monday.

All of the buildings should have been unoccupied but homeless had been living in some of them, according to those familiar with the situation but not pemitted to speak officially.

Police have not said if charges have been filed in the second Town Terrace fire.

Apartments are planned for that former hotel site.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.