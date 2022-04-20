Advertisement

String of Dothan fires continue as hotel burns for second time

Police have questioned at least one suspect after the Town Terrace burned Tuesday night. There have been five downtown suspicious downtown fires since March 28, when the hotel burned the first time.
Fire downtown Dothan
Fire downtown Dothan(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Arson is suspected in the second fire to engulf a closed downtown Dothan hotel in less than a month.

Police have questioned at least one suspect after the Town Terrace burned Tuesday night.

There have been five suspicious downtown fires since March 28, when the Town Terrace first burned.

Almost simultaneously, another Oates Street building caught fire.

Police charged Jeffrey Lanord Watford, 38, of Graceville, Florida with setting those fires. He has been jailed since his arrest.

Last week, a Main Street building burned, as did a home near Range Street on Monday.

All of the buildings should have been unoccupied but homeless had been living in some of them, according to those familiar with the situation but not pemitted to speak officially.

Police have not said if charges have been filed in the second Town Terrace fire.

Apartments are planned for that former hotel site.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Honors classes will be reinstated after parents complain
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in threat against Dothan Preparatory Academy
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Richard Bradley Galligan
CANCELED: Enterprise Police searching for missing man
John Martin
Former Florence pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being...
Sheriff says deputy hospitalized over weekend was exposed to fentanyl

Latest News

On the dotted line: Adriana Phillips signs with Faulkner University
On the dotted line: Adriana Phillips signs with Faulkner University
Australian National Softball Team coming to Dothan
Australian National Softball Team coming to Dothan
Fire downtown Dothan
Fire downtown Dothan
Crews battle blaze in downtown Dothan; one person in custody