Investigation underway after man found dead in Lowndes Co. ditch

The man’s body was found around 7 a.m. in a ditch on Club House Road in south Lowndes County.
The man’s body was found around 7 a.m. in a ditch on Club House Road in south Lowndes County.(WALB)
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Tuesday.

The man’s body was found around 7 a.m. in a ditch on Club House Road in south Lowndes County.

The sheriff’s office said no other information is available and that the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2900.

