Headland 9th graders hear about STEM career possibilities

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Exposing young students to different career opportunities is more crucial now than ever.

Especially jobs that include science, technology, engineering, and math, or “STEM.”

Headland 9th graders took a field trip to Rotary Hall in Dothan on Wednesday.

They heard from a handful of speakers who have a variety of jobs related to STEM.

News 4′s very own David Paul was there, as well as a local architect, clinical engineer, and pilot.

Organizers say if at least one student was inspired, the event was worth it.

“A lot of times students ask, ‘why do we need to learn this, I don’t understand why I need to learn this?’ says Dr. Janie Jones, Instructional Coach at Headland Middle School. “So, it’s important for them to make that connection to careers later in life so that the learning is valid every day in the classroom, and they can truly apply why they’re learning.”

Headland 8th graders will field trip to a space and science center in Florida next month.

It’s all possible through a grant Henry County recently received to put STEM education at the forefront.

