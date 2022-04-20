Advertisement

Governor Kemp campaigns in Blakely

Gov. Kemp in Blakely
Gov. Kemp in Blakely(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Governor Kemp is on the campaign trail, making a stop Wednesday in Blakely, reminding citizens what he’s done so far for the rural city.

“I’ve created the rural strike team,” says Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia. “We’re having great successes, a lot of projects in rural Georgia, specifically southwest Georgia that’s gonna give opportunity in this part of the state.”

Since taking office in 2019, Kemp believes he’s kept his promises.

“We’ve accomplished just about every single thing I set out to do even with the disruption of Covid,” expresses Kemp. “When you look at literally losing two years of the normal course of business in the state government because of a global pandemic and we still were so successful.”

When it comes to election integrity, the governor says Senate Bill 202 solves mechanical issues.

“We addressed the problems that we saw that were made during the public health state of emergency,” continues Kemp. “Outside money flowing into the state in certain counties but not others, bringing parody to drop boxes, making sure they’re secure, tying absentee ballots to the voter ID, which is gonna make it more efficient and easier on the counties but it’s also gonna make it more secure, and you’re not gonna have an arbitrary process anymore.”

Kemp says while he still has a lot he wants to accomplish; he believes cities like Blakely are a great place to start.

“Continue and educate the workforce that we need from a healthcare perspective in rural parts of the state, but just our workforce in general,” finishes Kemp. “So, I mean, as much as we’ve accomplished there’s more work to do.”

His goal is to keep the state of Georgia moving in the right direction, and to give residents economic prosperity regardless of what city or county they live in.

