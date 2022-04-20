Gov. Ivey to host ceremonial bill signing for 2022 legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Gov. Kay Ivey at 2 p.m. today will host a ceremonial bill signing for legislation passed during the 2022 regular session of the Alabama Legislature.

The following bills will be ceremonially signed by the governor:

• HB 143 by Rep. Phillip Pettus

The bill is named for Sergeant Nick Risner and prohibits good time for anyone who is convicted of a crime that caused the death of another person by means of a deadly weapon.

• HB 171 by Rep. Kyle South and Sen. Sam Givhan

Extends the time frame to create first-time and second-chance home buyer savings accounts to allow deposits for 10 years.

• HB 385 by Rep. Kyle South and Sen. Kirk Hatcher

Exempts homeless youth from certain driver’s license fees.

• HB 3 by Rep. Allen Treadaway and Sen. Shay Shelnutt

Clarifies that emergency management personnel provide essential public safety services in Alabama.

• HB 50 by Rep. Rolanda Hollis and Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison

Creates a grant program for Title I schools to provide no-cost feminine hygiene products to students in grades five to 12.

• HB 230 by Rep. Rolanda Hollis and Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison

Prohibits certain restraint practices of pregnant inmates.

• HB 232 by Rep. Russell Bedsole and Sen. April Weaver

Allows medical examiners, coroners and deputy coroners to access the controlled substance database in certain circumstances.

• HB 253 by Rep. Russell Bedsole and Sen. Garlan Gudger

Provides an income tax credit to firefighters and rescue squad members if they complete certain training.

• HB 15 by Rep. A. J. McCampbell and Sen. Bobby Singleton

Provides tax exemptions to the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free Masons and the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge Free Masons.

