Following threat more officers is a possibility

Dothan City Commissioner Kevin Dorsey is concerned about school violence and wonders if there are sufficient police officers to keep campuses safe.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan City Commissioner Kevin Dorsey is concerned about school violence and wonders if there are sufficient police officers to keep campuses safe.

“I want to assure (parents) that our schools are safe, and the city will take the lead in that,” Dorsey said on Tuesday. “There are a lot of parents calling me.”

His comments follow an Easter social media threat targeting Dothan Preparatory Academy, the seventh and eighth grade public school.

“It’s not just Dothan, it’s all around the nation,” Dorsey said of campus violence. “I think we can get ahead of things in prevention.”

He praised work of current officers assigned to schools and, as for financing others Dorsey said, “We got to do what we got to do.”

Police Chief Will Benny said he would welcome additional school resource officers, believing they would add value by building relationships with students who would provide information about possible campus dangers.

Benny said improved technology that tracks online threats like the one made Sunday is also a deterrent.

“We have become very effective in using digital footprints to navigate through threats and eventually solve them,” he said.

A student was charged with Making Terror Threats in the Dothan Prep case but his name withheld because of his age.

Besides resource officers, school protection officers are also used at Dothan City Schools to keep campuses safe.

There are no immediate plans to hire create additional officer slots, though Dorsey wants that possibility considered.

