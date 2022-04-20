Advertisement

On the dotted line: Adriana Phillips signs with Faulkner University

Phillips will join the Eagles cheerleading squad.
By Meridith Mulkey
Apr. 19, 2022
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - It was an exciting day in Cottonwood for senior Adriana Phillips who was joined by family and friends as she signed with Faulkner University to continue her cheerleading career.

Phillips has been cheering nearly her entire life and is ready for the opportunity to now do so at the collegiate level.

Phillips is confident in her ability to strengthen the eagles cheer squad with her she skills and leadership.

“I love it because it can teach you obedience and you make tons of friends,” said Phillips. “It is just a big family.”

